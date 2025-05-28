Left Menu

US State Department Implements Temporary Freeze on Student Visa Interviews Amid Social Media Vetting Expansion

The US State Department has temporarily paused new visa interviews for international students, preparing for expanded social media scrutiny. This suspension is part of broader Trump-era policies affecting international students, which faced legal challenges. Delays could impact student enrollments and university budgets reliant on international tuition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 04:58 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department has placed a temporary halt on scheduling new visa interviews for foreign students aspiring to study in the United States, according to officials. This pause is in preparation for expanded social media activity screening, aiming to scrutinize students' online interactions more closely.

A US official, speaking anonymously, clarified that this suspension doesn't affect individuals with already scheduled interviews. The cable, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, advises consulate sections to refrain from adding new student or exchange visitor visa appointments immediately.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that the US will utilize all available resources to effectively vet visa applicants. The halt continues the trend of stringent visa reviews initiated under the Trump administration, including scrutinizing social media activity for all visa types.

Delays in scheduling student visas could disrupt international students' plans for upcoming academic terms, leading to potential declines in enrolment at US universities. This could further strain university budgets that have increasingly relied on international student tuition due to federal research funding cuts.

