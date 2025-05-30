Incessant Rain in Mizoram: Schools Closed Amid Landslides
Schools in Aizawl district have been closed for two days due to continuous rain leading to landslides in Mizoram. No casualties were reported. The India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall until June 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Schools in the Aizawl district were shut down for the second day as relentless rain continued to batter Mizoram, causing landslides across the state, officials confirmed.
The heavy showers have persisted since Wednesday, leading to safety concerns and prompting authorities to declare Friday a holiday for all schools within the Aizawl district.
Rainfall was significant, with Lawngtlai receiving 112.50 mm. Landslides accompanied the downpour, intermittently blocking highways, though no casualties have been reported. The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued storms through June 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Trump Envoys Head to Turkey for Ukraine War Ceasefire
Stakes High as Russia and Ukraine Set for Crucial Peace Talks in Istanbul
IFC Invests $40 Million in Astarta to Build Ukraine’s First Soy Protein Plant
Russia's Next Move in Peace Talks with Ukraine: A NATO Perspective
Kremlin's Key Delegates for Ukraine Peace Talks Revealed