Incessant Rain in Mizoram: Schools Closed Amid Landslides

Schools in the Aizawl district were shut down for the second day as relentless rain continued to batter Mizoram, causing landslides across the state, officials confirmed.

The heavy showers have persisted since Wednesday, leading to safety concerns and prompting authorities to declare Friday a holiday for all schools within the Aizawl district.

Rainfall was significant, with Lawngtlai receiving 112.50 mm. Landslides accompanied the downpour, intermittently blocking highways, though no casualties have been reported. The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued storms through June 1.

