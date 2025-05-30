Left Menu

Incessant Rain in Mizoram: Schools Closed Amid Landslides

Schools in Aizawl district have been closed for two days due to continuous rain leading to landslides in Mizoram. No casualties were reported. The India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall until June 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:32 IST
Incessant Rain in Mizoram: Schools Closed Amid Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in the Aizawl district were shut down for the second day as relentless rain continued to batter Mizoram, causing landslides across the state, officials confirmed.

The heavy showers have persisted since Wednesday, leading to safety concerns and prompting authorities to declare Friday a holiday for all schools within the Aizawl district.

Rainfall was significant, with Lawngtlai receiving 112.50 mm. Landslides accompanied the downpour, intermittently blocking highways, though no casualties have been reported. The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued storms through June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025