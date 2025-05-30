Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Transparent NEET-PG 2025 Examination

The Supreme Court of India has ordered that the NEET-PG 2025 exam be conducted in a single shift on June 15, instead of two shifts as initially planned. The court emphasized the importance of transparency and fairness, highlighting concerns about potential arbitrariness with differing question paper difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:13 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Transparent NEET-PG 2025 Examination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated that the NEET-PG 2025 examination, set for June 15, be held in a single shift rather than two. This decision overturns a prior notification and aims to maintain fairness and transparency in the exam process.

Headed by Justice Vikram Nath, the bench instructed the relevant authorities to organize the exam in one shift and ensure comprehensive transparency. The court's decision highlights the potential for arbitrary differences in question paper difficulty when exams are divided into multiple shifts.

Supported by Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, the bench was ruling on a plea that challenged the plan for a two-shift examination. The court reiterated that no two sets of questions could ever be truly equivalent in difficulty.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025