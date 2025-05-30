Supreme Court Calls for Transparent NEET-PG 2025 Examination

The Supreme Court has mandated that the NEET-PG 2025 examination, set for June 15, be held in a single shift rather than two. This decision overturns a prior notification and aims to maintain fairness and transparency in the exam process.

Headed by Justice Vikram Nath, the bench instructed the relevant authorities to organize the exam in one shift and ensure comprehensive transparency. The court's decision highlights the potential for arbitrary differences in question paper difficulty when exams are divided into multiple shifts.

Supported by Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, the bench was ruling on a plea that challenged the plan for a two-shift examination. The court reiterated that no two sets of questions could ever be truly equivalent in difficulty.