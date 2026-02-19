Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Turmoil: Calls for Transparency in Aviation Tragedy

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra government to provide security to MLA Rohit Pawar amid growing concerns over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. Sule emphasizes the need for a transparent investigation as speculations rise, stressing Rohit's role in voicing public sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Pune | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:48 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has called on the Maharashtra government to provide security for her party's MLA, Rohit Pawar. Sule, speaking in a post on X, highlighted the ongoing public grief and rising suspicions surrounding the incident.

Rohit Pawar, known for his well-researched inquiries, has been vocal about the state's responsibility to deliver clear answers to the public. Sule stressed that the government must act transparently to address these concerns, urging prompt clarification to alleviate public unrest.

Sule also reiterated her plea for Rohit's safety, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assess the situation. Additionally, she dismissed rumors regarding a merger between NCP and NCP (SP), affirming existing facts known to the late Ajit Pawar and herself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

