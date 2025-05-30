Left Menu

Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication: Shaping Media Leaders for Tomorrow

Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi stands as a leader in media education, consistently ranked among India's best. With a curriculum reflecting industry realities and cutting-edge infrastructure, AIMC has cultivated successful alumni in major newsrooms and agencies, emphasizing experiential learning and leadership readiness.

Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication (AIMC) in New Delhi continues to be a beacon of excellence, setting standards in media education. Recognized repeatedly as one of India's premier private media institutes, AIMC has garnered accolades for its commitment to shaping the future of journalism and media leadership.

Founded in 2003 by Mrs. Sushma Paul Berlia, AIMC transcends traditional education models by offering a dynamic curriculum closely aligned with industry demands. Students at AIMC engage in hands-on learning, gaining proficiency with industry-standard tools and cutting-edge technologies essential for modern media careers.

With a focus on experiential learning, AIMC hosts impactful events like the International We Care Film Festival and Media Chaupal, providing students with opportunities to interact with media professionals. This emphasis on real-world engagement ensures that AIMC graduates are well-prepared for leadership roles in the media landscape.

