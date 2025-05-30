Left Menu

Arunachal's Education Overhaul: A Rs 750-Crore Commitment

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced a Rs 750-crore infrastructure development initiative focused on improving educational facilities. The plan includes upgrading schools and building hostels, with the aim of elevating education standards by 2029 under the Shikshit Arunachal Mission. Non-functional schools will be replaced with inter-village models.

Itanagar | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:43 IST
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday initiated a substantial Rs 750-crore investment to enhance educational infrastructure in the state. The projects, managed by the Rural Works Department, focus on strengthening and modernizing educational facilities under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme.

This ambitious plan includes the upgrading of 39 higher secondary schools and the construction of 156 hostels and teachers' quarters, alongside specific projects under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. A significant component of the initiative is the Rs 30-crore investment in Arunachal University, complemented by the construction of kitchen sheds under the PM Poshan scheme.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized that these efforts are part of the Shikshit Arunachal 2029 Mission, aiming to overhaul the education system through policy reforms and infrastructure improvements. He also announced the closure of non-functional schools, transitioning to a more resource-efficient inter-village school model to optimize educational outcomes.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

