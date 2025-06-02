Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:41 IST
CM Yadav congratulates MP resident Hussain for securing 3rd rank in JEE-Advanced exam
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday congratulated Majid Hussain, a resident of the state's Burhanpur district, for securing All India Rank 3 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced 2025 examination.

Yadav took to social media platform X to hail Hussain's success and lauded him for bringing laurels to the state.

''Our youth from small districts of Madhya Pradesh are waving the flag of their talent. It is a matter of joy and pride,'' he said in a post.

According to officials at IIT Kanpur, which was the conducting institute this time for JEE-Advanced, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 of the exam held on May 18.

''In the exam, 54,378 candidates have qualified, out of which 9,404 are females,'' an official said.

Delhi zone's Rajit Gupta, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, bagged the top rank by scoring 332 out of 360 marks.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

