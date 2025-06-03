Left Menu

TMC''s P V Anvar declares assets worth over Rs 52 crore in election affidavit

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 03-06-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 11:11 IST
TMC''s P V Anvar declares assets worth over Rs 52 crore in election affidavit
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader P V Anvar, who is contesting in the Nilambur assembly bypoll, has declared assets, including both movable and immovable, of over Rs 52 crore and liabilities of Rs 20 crore in the election affidavit filed with his nomination papers on Monday.

Anvar has in his affidavit disclosed movable assets of over Rs 18 crore and immovable property worth over Rs 34 crore.

In 2021, he had declared assets worth over Rs 64 crore and liabilities of around Rs 17 crore.

According to his affidavit, his two wives have total assets, including 1.2 kgs of gold each, worth over Rs 8 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

Anvar, who completed his pre-degree (class 11 and 12) education from Kozhikode University in 1985, also has liabilities of around Rs 20 crore, which includes loans of Rs 9 crore from various banks, his affidavit stated.

Besides these, he is also facing 10 criminal cases for various offences including destruction of government property, leaking phone calls of government officials, leaking official secrets, defamation and making provocative speeches aimed at inciting violence, according to his affidavit.

In none of these cases, mostly initiated between 2024 and 2025, charges have been framed against him, it said.

Anvar, whose resignation as a Left-backed independent MLA paved the way for the by-election, filed his nomination after launching a new political front -- Janakiya Prathipaksha Prathirodha Munnani (JPPM) -- after the Congress-led UDF declined him a spot in the front. He, on Sunday, announced his decision to contest the bypoll, a day after he claimed he does not have the funds for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025