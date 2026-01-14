The Costly Travel Trap: Retired Navy Officer Defrauded of Rs 17.77 Lakh

A case has been registered in Thane against a travel agent accused of defrauding an 84-year-old retired Navy officer and his family of Rs 17.77 lakh. The alleged scam was under the guise of arranging a trip to Japan, authorities informed on Wednesday.

The victim, Arun Raghunath Chitre, reported that his engagement with the accused began at a family event in July 2024. The accused, a travel agency operator, purported to organise both domestic and international tours.

Chitre and his relatives paid a total of Rs 17,77,170 over the span from December 2024 to January 2026. Despite assurances, the tour never materialised, and no refunds were issued, according to Wagle Estate police officials. Following the complaint, a FIR was lodged on January 10 under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Investigations are currently in progress.