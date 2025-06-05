Trump Targets Harvard: Visa Restrictions Imposed

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to limit foreign student visas at Harvard University, as confirmed by the White House on Wednesday. The decision comes amid increasing tensions with the prestigious institution.

The proclamation follows a recent directive from the U.S. State Department, which instructed all consular missions overseas to intensify the vetting process for those applying for visas to study or engage with Harvard University.

An internal cable, seen by Reuters, has detailed these instructions, indicating a stricter approach towards international students aiming to enter one of the world's top academic environments.