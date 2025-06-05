Left Menu

Trump Targets Harvard: Visa Restrictions Imposed

President Trump has signed a proclamation restricting foreign student visas at Harvard University, escalating tensions with the institution. This follows enhanced vetting of visa applicants for Harvard, as per a U.S. State Department directive. The move adds to the ongoing disputes between the Trump administration and the university.

Updated: 05-06-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to limit foreign student visas at Harvard University, as confirmed by the White House on Wednesday. The decision comes amid increasing tensions with the prestigious institution.

The proclamation follows a recent directive from the U.S. State Department, which instructed all consular missions overseas to intensify the vetting process for those applying for visas to study or engage with Harvard University.

An internal cable, seen by Reuters, has detailed these instructions, indicating a stricter approach towards international students aiming to enter one of the world's top academic environments.

