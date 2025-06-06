Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Revamp: Water ATMs and Smart Classrooms for Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the installation of water vending machines in government schools. She criticized the previous administration for its educational policies, and unveiled plans for smart classrooms, language labs, digital libraries, and distribution of laptops to meritorious students.

Delhi's Educational Revamp: Water ATMs and Smart Classrooms for Schools
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards improving educational infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the installation of water vending machines in all government schools within the city.

During a visit to a local government school in her constituency of Shalimar Bagh, alongside Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Gupta highlighted the inadequacies of the former AAP government regarding student retention and science education availability.

Gupta revealed ambitious plans for the education sector, including the establishment of 7,000 smart classrooms, 100 language labs, and 175 digital libraries. Additionally, laptops will be provided to top-performing students as per the 2025-26 budget, with repairs on school facilities also prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

