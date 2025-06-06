Left Menu

Strengthening Education: Rural Excellence through Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the significant role of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in promoting employment-oriented education as per the National Education Policy 2020. The inauguration of educational facilities in Ratlam advances educational opportunities, benefiting rural students aiming for success in competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the significant contributions of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in fostering employment-oriented education through the National Education Policy 2020. Pradhan attended the inauguration of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-2 and other facilities in Ratlam, highlighting rural empowerment.

The event marked the opening of a new Navodaya Vidyalaya in Alot tehsil, enhancing educational access for rural students with AI-supported studies and infrastructure development. Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh and industry representative Chetan Kashyap also supported the advancements in the state's educational framework.

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav underscored the role of these institutions in improving literacy and preparing students for competitive exams, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

