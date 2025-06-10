Left Menu

U.N. Report Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza

A U.N. report accuses Israel of committing crimes against humanity through the extermination of civilians in Gaza. The report highlights the destruction of educational, cultural, and religious sites and criticizes Israel's military actions. Israeli authorities rejected the findings, labeling them biased and antisemitic.

Updated: 10-06-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:32 IST
U.N. Report Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new U.N. report has accused Israel of committing the crime of "extermination" by targeting civilians sheltering in schools and religious sites in Gaza. The report, set to be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council, claims this is part of a broader campaign threatening Palestinian existence.

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry has cited evidence of Israel's systematic attacks on educational, cultural, and religious structures. The alleged actions have reportedly affected present and future generations' rights to self-determination by targeting Palestinian educational institutions.

The Israeli government, which had cut ties with the Human Rights Council earlier this year, has dismissed the report's findings as biased. The accusations stem from a conflict that erupted following a deadly attack by Hamas-led militants in October 2023, which led to a strong military response from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

