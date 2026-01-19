Russia says power fully restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, RIA reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:10 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been fully restored, with both of its external power lines now back in operation, the RIA news agency reported, citing Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- â Alexei Likhachev
- Rosatom