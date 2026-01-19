Left Menu

Russia says power fully restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, RIA reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:10 IST
‌Power supply to ⁠the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has ​been fully ‍restored, with both of ⁠its ‌external ⁠power lines now ‍back in ​operation, the RIA news ⁠agency reported, ⁠citing Rosatom head ⁠Alexei Likhachev.

