Russia says power fully restored at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, RIA reports

‌Power supply to ⁠the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has ​been fully ‍restored, with both of ⁠its ‌external ⁠power lines now ‍back in ​operation, the RIA news ⁠agency reported, ⁠citing Rosatom head ⁠Alexei Likhachev.

