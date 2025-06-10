Left Menu

New Ordinance for Delhi School Fee Regulation Approved

The Delhi cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has passed an ordinance to regulate school fees. Announced by Education Minister Ashish Sood, this move aims to provide relief to parents with children in private schools and awaits presidential assent.

Updated: 10-06-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi cabinet, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has taken a significant step by approving an ordinance aimed at regulating school fees within the capital. This decision was unveiled by Education Minister Ashish Sood, marking a pivotal moment in the governance of educational expenses.

During a press briefing, Sood elaborated on the provisions of the ordinance, which is based on the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. The ordinance reflects the BJP government's intent to create a more transparent and fair fee structure for private schools.

This latest development is set to bring much-needed relief to parents with children enrolled in private schools. Sood expressed optimism about its enactment following presidential assent, emphasizing the administration's commitment to protecting the interests of students and parents alike.

