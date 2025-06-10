Left Menu

Delhi Cabinet Regulates Private School Fees: An Ordinance in Action

The Delhi Cabinet has approved an ordinance to regulate fee structures in private schools. The legislation enables fines up to Rs 10 lakh for violations and could strip schools of their right to propose fee revisions. This bill aims to balance institutional autonomy with parental rights and affordable education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Cabinet made a pivotal decision on Tuesday by approving an ordinance aimed at regulating fee structures in private schools. This move empowers the city government to impose fines of up to Rs 10 lakh and even revoke the schools' right to propose fee hikes if they violate set norms.

During a press conference, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the cabinet's approval of the ordinance, which draws from the proposed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. The ordinance awaits presidential assent via the Lieutenant Governor.

The ordinance is seen as a significant stride towards curbing arbitrary fee hikes by 1,677 private schools. It introduces strict penalties for violations, including the removal of fee revision rights, with obligations to refund excess fees within 20 working days of a detected violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

