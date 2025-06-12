China Tightens Rare Earth Export Approval

In a move to consolidate control over its strategic resources, China announced plans to reinforce the examination and approval processes for exporting rare earth elements. This was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The ministry indicated China's willingness to engage in constructive communication and dialogue concerning export controls with relevant countries. The aim is to uphold international trade norms while safeguarding domestic interests.

He Yadong, the ministry spokesperson, highlighted that these efforts are part of China's broader strategy to ensure the smooth facilitation of trade that complies with pertinent regulations, underlining a balance between regulation and international trade cooperation.