Presidency University Expands: New Campus to Transform Himalayan Hills Education

Presidency University is planning a remarkable expansion with a new campus in Kurseong, located in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The campus, set amid the picturesque Himalayan hills, is expected to become operational within a year, pending approval from the state cabinet, according to a university official.

This new campus marks the institution's third in the state and will primarily concentrate on advanced research, offering specialized programs across various disciplines. Courses will cover fields such as astrophysics, biotechnology, climate change, and other natural sciences, with an emphasis on crossing traditional academic boundaries.

The university official highlighted that the project aims to establish a hub for higher education and research within the Himalayan hills and the adjoining plains of north Bengal. Construction on the Sylvan Hills site is progressing rapidly, complimenting the university's existing campuses on College Street, Kolkata, and in New Town.

