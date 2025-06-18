India's Education Performance Unveiled: Top and Bottom Performers of 2023-24

Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi lead in the latest Performing Grade Index for 2023-24, as per the Ministry of Education's report assessing district-level school education.

According to the report, Kerala, Haryana, and Goa are also top performers, while Meghalya lags. The Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) measures state and UT performance via 74 indicators and reduces inter-state disparities from 51% in 2017-18 to 41% in 2023-24.

Despite progress, no state or UT reached highest grade bands, prompting calls for sustained policy and governance reforms to meet National Education Policy 2020 and Sustainable Development Goal 4 targets.