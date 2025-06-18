India's Education Performance Unveiled: Top and Bottom Performers of 2023-24
The 2023-24 Performing Grade Index reveals Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi among top performers in school education, while Meghalya ranks lowest. The index aims to catalyze transformational change, measuring states and UTs across 74 indicators. Despite progress, no state has achieved top grade, highlighting need for policy efforts and reforms.
Chandigarh, Punjab, and Delhi lead in the latest Performing Grade Index for 2023-24, as per the Ministry of Education's report assessing district-level school education.
According to the report, Kerala, Haryana, and Goa are also top performers, while Meghalya lags. The Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) measures state and UT performance via 74 indicators and reduces inter-state disparities from 51% in 2017-18 to 41% in 2023-24.
Despite progress, no state or UT reached highest grade bands, prompting calls for sustained policy and governance reforms to meet National Education Policy 2020 and Sustainable Development Goal 4 targets.
