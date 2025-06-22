Left Menu

Shaping the Future: AIU Celebrates a Century in Higher Education

The National Conference of Vice Chancellors celebrates 100 years of the Association of Indian Universities at Amity University. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend alongside many educational leaders. The event aims to devise a comprehensive plan for transforming India's higher education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:26 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to attend the National Conference of Vice Chancellors to mark the centennial of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Amity University, Noida. The conference, themed 'Envisioning Future Higher Education: The Pivotal Role of India,' will welcome 300 vice chancellors in person and 200 virtually.

Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, highlighted that the inaugural session would feature Vice President Dhankhar and Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of Amity Education Group. Additionally, a commemorative Coffee Table Book chronicling AIU's 100 years of impactful higher education will be revealed.

Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, AIU President, emphasized the conference's focus on producing a comprehensive action plan for advancing higher education. Attendees will include government officials and representatives from various educational bodies, contributing to a policy paper on the future of higher education in India.

