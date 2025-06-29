Maharashtra National Law University: A Vision for Global Excellence

On Sunday, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai inaugurated the new administrative and Central library buildings at Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur.

The event also saw the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Addressing attendees, Justice Gavai, who serves as the chancellor of MNLU, urged faculty and students to work towards making the university one of the best in the world.

He reflected on the institution's decade-long journey, expressing gratitude to all contributors and extending special thanks to Fadnavis and Gadkari for their support.