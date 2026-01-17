Historic Inauguration of Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench Boosts Judicial Modernization
The new Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court was inaugurated as a major step in judicial modernization in India, overseen by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. With the e-Courts project's substantial funding, this development signifies significant advancements in integrating technology in judicial infrastructure to enhance efficiency and accessibility.
The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court witnessed its inauguration, marking a significant milestone in strengthening India's judicial infrastructure. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described this event as a 'historical moment,' emphasizing the government's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to modernize the judiciary.
During the ceremony, Meghwal highlighted the government's focus on integrating technology to improve access to justice. The Union Minister detailed that the third phase of the e-Courts project has received a substantial budget of Rs 7,210 crore, which aims to upgrade judicial services to align with the latest technological standards.
Meghwal underscored the initiative's potential benefits, such as faster justice delivery and enhanced economic activity. Higher efficiency and broader impact of these tech-driven reforms are poised to provide timely justice and promote growth. Key figures, including India's Chief Justice, distinguished attendees from various courts, and state officials, graced the occasion.
