Delhi University Launches Flexible Admission Process for 2025

The University of Delhi is opening the second phase of its 2025 admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG). Prospective students can log in until July 14 to select program and college preferences. The university's CUET-UG system draws diverse candidates, enhancing campus inclusivity with 71,624 seats available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:58 IST
The University of Delhi unveiled the next stage of its undergraduate admission process under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2025, scheduled to begin on July 8. Candidates who have completed the initial phase must access their dashboards at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to select their preferred programs and college options by July 14.

A press release from the university emphasized the importance of careful selection and detailed availability of a correction window for Phase-I applicants from July 11. The process is further enriched by the removal of certain academic preconditions and the introduction of an auto-accept feature to streamline admissions.

With the CUET-UG system attracting more diverse applicants, the university aims to foster inclusivity in its academic offerings. Over 13.5 lakh applications were received for the 2025 session, reflecting a significant interest in the institution's varied course offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

