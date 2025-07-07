Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Student's Despair Highlights Educational Inequality

In Maharashtra's Wardha district, a 17-year-old girl, Sonia Uikey, died by suicide due to her family's financial struggles preventing her enrollment in Class 12. The incident has sparked a debate on the economic difficulties faced by students in India, urging government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:08 IST
A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Wardha district reportedly took her own life due to her family's inability to afford her education expenses, police revealed on Monday.

Sonia Uikey, who lived in Sonsavli village, had completed Class 11 and was looking forward to beginning Class 12. Unfortunately, the financial burden was too great, and her parents were unable to secure the necessary funds, leading to her tragic decision on July 4.

This incident has sparked concern among local politicians, including NCP MP Amar Kale, who called on the government to address the critical issue of educational access. Kale expressed dismay over the socioeconomic pressures haunting students in Maharashtra, traditionally seen as a progressive state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

