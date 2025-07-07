Tragic Loss: Student's Despair Highlights Educational Inequality

A 17-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Wardha district reportedly took her own life due to her family's inability to afford her education expenses, police revealed on Monday.

Sonia Uikey, who lived in Sonsavli village, had completed Class 11 and was looking forward to beginning Class 12. Unfortunately, the financial burden was too great, and her parents were unable to secure the necessary funds, leading to her tragic decision on July 4.

This incident has sparked concern among local politicians, including NCP MP Amar Kale, who called on the government to address the critical issue of educational access. Kale expressed dismay over the socioeconomic pressures haunting students in Maharashtra, traditionally seen as a progressive state.

(With inputs from agencies.)