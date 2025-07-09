Trump Administration Challenges Harvard Accreditation Amidst Feud

The Trump administration has escalated its ongoing conflict with Harvard University, questioning whether the prestigious institution still meets accreditation standards. This latest move includes issuing subpoenas for records relating to Harvard's international students.

The administration's actions are in response to accusations of bias against Jewish and Israeli students, possibly leading to Harvard's loss of accreditation. The Education and Health and Human Services Departments hold there's strong evidence the university has discriminated, prompting federal scrutiny.

Amidst frozen grants and international admissions turmoil initiated by the administration, Harvard continues to mount a legal defense, asserting its free speech rights and accusing the government of unwarranted political retaliation.

