ATLAS SkillTech University Celebrates Future-Ready Graduates at 2025 Convocation
ATLAS SkillTech University celebrated the success of over 1000 graduates at its 2025 Convocation in Mumbai. The event featured inspiring speeches from key figures like Manisha Verma and honored the university's commitment to innovation and global education. Graduates have secured esteemed placements and further education opportunities worldwide.
- Country:
- India
ATLAS SkillTech University, a pioneering force in Indian higher education, recently celebrated the academic achievements of over 1000 graduates at its Convocation 2025. Held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, the event underscored the institution's commitment to cultivating innovation-driven leaders of tomorrow.
The ceremony featured keynote addresses from figures like Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department, and Yvonne Watson from Parsons School of Design. Their speeches emphasized the importance of adaptability and lifelong learning in a rapidly changing world.
Graduates from ATLAS have landed roles in top companies and been accepted into prestigious postgraduate programs globally, affirming the university's role in producing globally competitive talent. With a focus on multidisciplinary education, ATLAS continues to redefine the future of education in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forging Maritime Alliances: South Korea and U.S. Collaborate on Shipbuilding Innovation
SRM Tech and SRMIST Forge Alliance to Drive Future Mobility Innovations
Navi Mumbai Teen in Hot Water Over Shocking Online Misconduct
Innovations at Punjab & Sind Bank: A Leap Towards Enhanced Customer Service
CDSL Partners with IIM Mumbai to Enhance Financial Intelligence