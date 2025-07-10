ATLAS SkillTech University Celebrates Future-Ready Graduates at 2025 Convocation

ATLAS SkillTech University, a pioneering force in Indian higher education, recently celebrated the academic achievements of over 1000 graduates at its Convocation 2025. Held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, the event underscored the institution's commitment to cultivating innovation-driven leaders of tomorrow.

The ceremony featured keynote addresses from figures like Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department, and Yvonne Watson from Parsons School of Design. Their speeches emphasized the importance of adaptability and lifelong learning in a rapidly changing world.

Graduates from ATLAS have landed roles in top companies and been accepted into prestigious postgraduate programs globally, affirming the university's role in producing globally competitive talent. With a focus on multidisciplinary education, ATLAS continues to redefine the future of education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)