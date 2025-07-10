Each university to prepare strategy paper to achieve vision of Viksit Bharat: Dharmendra Pradhan

A transformative two-day Vice-Chancellors’ Conference for Central Universities commenced today in Kevadia, Gujarat, bringing together more than 50 Vice Chancellors to critically assess and accelerate the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Central University of Gujarat, the event aims to consolidate institutional progress and chart actionable strategies for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Driving the NEP Vision Forward

Inaugurating the conference, Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the monumental progress in India’s higher education landscape. He highlighted that the total student enrolment has surged to 4.46 crore—a 30% increase since 2014–15. Female enrolment has grown by 38%, and notably, the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for women now surpasses that of men. Ph.D. enrolment has nearly doubled, and female doctoral scholars have increased by a striking 136%. GER improvements were also seen for marginalized communities, with Scheduled Tribes seeing a 10-point increase and Scheduled Castes over 8 points.

He further emphasized that more than 1,200 universities and 46,000 colleges have been established over the last decade, positioning India as one of the world's largest and fastest-growing higher education systems.

The ‘Panch Sankalp’ Guiding Framework

The Minister elaborated on the “Panch Sankalp” of NEP 2020, the five visionary pillars guiding the transformation of Indian universities:

Next-Gen Emerging Education Multidisciplinary Learning Innovative Teaching Approaches Holistic Student Development Bharatiya (Indigenous) Education Systems

Framing the mission as an “Academic Triveni Sangamam,” he called on the VCs to lead change by:

Celebrating India’s rich educational legacy,

Calibrating institutional reforms for the present, and

Creating a global-ready future education model.

Strategic Goals to Attain 50% GER by 2035

A key focus of the address was the national objective to raise the GER to 50% by 2035. Shri Pradhan called on universities to implement transformative initiatives—curriculum redesign, digital infrastructure, faculty development, and innovation-friendly governance structures—to achieve this target. The Minister stressed the importance of a "Students-First" approach, aiming to turn learners into job creators, ethical innovators, and community leaders.

Strategy Papers and Roadmaps for Every University

Shri Pradhan urged each university to prepare a strategy paper tailored to the full realization of NEP 2020. Key components of these documents would include:

Integrating multidisciplinary education

Mainstreaming the Indian Knowledge System (IKS)

Promoting tech-driven skilling and reskilling

Combining innovation with traditional wisdom

Hosting university-level policy conferences

Thought Leadership and National Perspective

Dr. Hashmukh Adhia, Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat, introduced the “Six Principles” of Karmayoga, linking the philosophical roots of Indian wisdom to modern educational practice. He emphasized the spiritual and social relevance of Indian Knowledge Systems in shaping individual and national progress.

Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary of Higher Education, reflected on the five-year journey since NEP 2020’s inception. He emphasized that the policy encourages universities to evolve from degree-granting bodies to dynamic ecosystems of innovation, research, and holistic development.

Dr. Sunil Barnwal, Additional Secretary, highlighted the five foundational NEP pillars—Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability—reiterating the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration to ensure policy success.

Prof. Rama Shanker Dubey, VC of Central University of Gujarat, closed the inaugural session by affirming the commitment of all central universities to align with Viksit Bharat goals and proactively implement NEP 2020 on their respective campuses.

Key Conference Themes

The conference will host ten thematic sessions covering all major pillars of NEP 2020 and its implications for the future of India’s academic and innovation ecosystem:

Understanding and Implementation of NHEQF/NCrF – Especially Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) Future of Work – Curriculum realignment with evolving job roles Digital Education Platforms – Integration of SWAYAM, SWAYAM Plus, and AAPAR for credit transfer University Governance Systems – Utilization of SAMARTH for administrative innovation Equity Promotion in HEIs – Inclusive learning environments, including PM Vidya Lakshmi and One Nation One Subscription Indian Knowledge System (IKS) – Reviving traditional learning with Bhartiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme Research and Innovation Ecosystem – Focus on ANRF, Centres of Excellence (CoE), and PMRF Ranking and Accreditation – Reforms and strengthening institutional benchmarking Internationalisation – Advancing the Study in India initiative Faculty Development – Implementing the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme

Institutions in Attendance

Among the notable universities participating are University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Allahabad, Assam University, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Kashmir, Sikkim University, Tripura University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), National Sanskrit University, Visva-Bharati, and others.

Looking Ahead: NEP 2020 and Viksit Bharat 2047

The conference’s outcome is expected to define strategic actions for the next phase of NEP 2020. The focus on peer learning, forward planning, and readiness for global transitions positions this gathering as a milestone in India’s journey toward creating globally competitive, accessible, and inclusive higher education institutions.

The event marks a renewed commitment to aligning educational reforms with India’s broader national aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047—Viksit Bharat.