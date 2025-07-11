Left Menu

Allegations of Abuse and Indoctrination in Tibetan Boarding Schools Unveiled

A new report by Tibet Action Institute highlights allegations of abuse and indoctrination faced by Tibetan children in Chinese boarding schools in Tibet. Launched in Hindi, the report calls for a public investigation and better education for Tibetan children. Multiple stakeholders attended the launch event.

The Tibet Action Institute has released a report alleging that Tibetan children suffer from abuse and indoctrination in Chinese boarding schools, according to representatives at a launch event in India.

Titled "When They Came to Take Our Children," the report outlines claims of abuse, identity erasure, and restricted access for parents. Released initially in English, the report has now been translated into Hindi, aiming to garner more attention in the region.

The launch saw participation from politicians, experts, and community members calling for urgent investigation. The report urges international bodies to pressure the Chinese government to allow Tibetan children to receive education in their native language at home.

