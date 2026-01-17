Left Menu

Brick & Bolt Revolutionizes Educational Construction with Tech-Driven Assurance

Brick & Bolt, a tech-enabled construction company, is transforming educational infrastructure in India with a focus on execution certainty and quality. Using a governance-first model, it addresses traditional challenges such as timeline overruns and quality inconsistencies, ensuring education institutions can focus on learning outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:25 IST
Brick & Bolt Revolutionizes Educational Construction with Tech-Driven Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brick & Bolt, a leading tech-enabled construction company in India, has set its sights on transforming how educational institutions are built and managed. The company aims to alleviate common construction challenges like timeline delays and quality issues by implementing a governance-first, technology-driven model.

The Bangalore-based firm uses AI-led planning and strict quality governance to ensure projects meet academic timelines and quality benchmarks. This approach allows schools to focus on educational goals instead of construction hurdles, thereby enhancing academic schedules, admissions, and brand credibility.

CEO Jayesh Rajpurohit emphasizes the critical role of educational infrastructure in learning outcomes. By offering comprehensive visibility through Digital Twin models and a proprietary quality assessment system, Brick & Bolt aims to deliver future-ready campuses with predictability and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026