Brick & Bolt Revolutionizes Educational Construction with Tech-Driven Assurance

Brick & Bolt, a leading tech-enabled construction company in India, has set its sights on transforming how educational institutions are built and managed. The company aims to alleviate common construction challenges like timeline delays and quality issues by implementing a governance-first, technology-driven model.

The Bangalore-based firm uses AI-led planning and strict quality governance to ensure projects meet academic timelines and quality benchmarks. This approach allows schools to focus on educational goals instead of construction hurdles, thereby enhancing academic schedules, admissions, and brand credibility.

CEO Jayesh Rajpurohit emphasizes the critical role of educational infrastructure in learning outcomes. By offering comprehensive visibility through Digital Twin models and a proprietary quality assessment system, Brick & Bolt aims to deliver future-ready campuses with predictability and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)