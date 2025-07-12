Left Menu

Stark Education Crisis Uncovered: A Closer Look at India's Learning Outcomes

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, criticized government events for masking poor education outcomes highlighted by a survey. The report showed declining student performance, with only a fraction achieving basic skills in numbers and arithmetic. Kharge accused the government of neglecting education, suggesting reduced spending exacerbates learning gaps.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns over a government survey revealing subpar educational outcomes among students, questioning the efficacy of Prime Minister Modi's initiatives like 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' and 'Exam Warriors.'

Kharge criticized these publicized events for failing to address the critical state of education in India, accusing the Modi government of ignoring significant learning challenges. He highlighted the stark data from the Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, demonstrating a dire 'national learning crisis.'

The survey, involving over 21 million students across India, revealed troubling statistics: only 55% of Class 3 students could sequence numbers correctly and manage basic arithmetic, while Class 6 students showed significant weaknesses in mathematics and language comprehension. The report points to a substantial learning gap exacerbated by decreased educational spending.

