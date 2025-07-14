Yogi Adityanath’s Blueprint for Overhauling Primary Education in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has implemented a series of directives to enhance primary education in the state. Key measures include ensuring full school attendance, improving infrastructure, and providing direct financial aid to parents for educational materials. The initiative also highlights the importance of recruiting teachers and effective school pairing.
In a move to revolutionize primary education in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a pivotal review meeting on Monday, issuing significant directives aimed at achieving 100% school attendance and optimizing educational resources.
The directives include instructing school management committees to ensure no child aged 6-14 is left out and emphasizing the effective execution of the School Chalo Abhiyan for consistent student enrollment and attendance.
Financial aid of Rs 1,200 for educational supplies is to be directly transferred to parents, while urgent infrastructural improvements and teacher recruitments are prioritized. The chief minister also advocates for a school pairing system to enhance resource utilization and educational quality.
