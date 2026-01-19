88th Meeting of SC-NBWL Clears 70 Key Infrastructure and Defence Proposals

The 88th Meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) was held today in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, marking a significant step toward aligning national development priorities with wildlife conservation imperatives.

During the meeting, the Committee examined and deliberated on 70 proposals concerning public utility services, defence infrastructure and development projects located in and around Protected Areas, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Tiger Reserves and Eco-Sensitive Zones, in accordance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Infrastructure for Communities, With Ecological Safeguards

A substantial number of proposals reviewed by the Committee were linked to essential public services aimed at improving quality of life for local communities living near forested and ecologically sensitive regions. These included:

Drinking water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)

Primary and Community Health Centres

Road widening and connectivity projects

4G mobile towers and power transmission lines

The Committee evaluated each proposal through the lens of ecological sensitivity, statutory compliance and long-term sustainability, ensuring that development needs do not compromise wildlife habitats or conservation objectives.

Water Projects Supporting Both People and Wildlife

Among the key proposals discussed was a medium irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh, designed to provide drinking and irrigation water to the Bundelkhand region. Notably, the project also aims to enhance the water regime for wildlife, including critical species such as gharials, demonstrating a dual-benefit approach that integrates human development with ecosystem conservation.

Strategic Defence Projects in Border Areas

The Standing Committee also considered 17 defence-related proposals, primarily located in Ladakh and Sikkim, focusing on strategic infrastructure in border and high-altitude regions.

Recognising the importance of national security, these proposals were recommended with clear conditions mandating strict wildlife mitigation measures and environmental safeguards, in line with statutory provisions and Committee directions.

Strengthening Governance and Monitoring Mechanisms

The Committee reviewed the Action Taken Report (ATR) on decisions from previous meetings, with particular emphasis on:

Policy-level interventions

Streamlining approval processes

Improvements to the PARIVESH portal, the Ministry’s digital platform for environmental and forest clearances

It was decided that policy and programme-level issues related to wildlife conservation, as well as compliance monitoring of SC-NBWL directions, will be taken up in greater depth in future meetings to strengthen oversight and transparency.

About SC-NBWL

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife is a statutory body constituted under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. It advises the Government of India on conservation and protection of wildlife and forests, while ensuring that development activities near protected areas are undertaken in a balanced, scientifically informed and sustainable manner.