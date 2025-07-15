SRCC top choice, B.Com (Hons) most-preferred course as DU gets over 1.6 Cr UG course-college picks

The Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has emerged as the most preferred college and B.Com (Honours) the most sought-after course in Delhi University's (DU) undergraduate admission process for 2025-26, with candidates submitting more than 1.68 crore (1,68,36,462) programme-college preferences across 1,414 of the 1,549 available combinations.

According to the data provided by the DU on Tuesday, 3,05,357 students signed up on the CSAS portal and 2,39,890 of them successfully submitted their choices for 71,642 seats offered across 79 undergraduate programmes in 69 colleges and departments.

Gender-wise, 1,27,284 (53.06 per cent) applications were from female candidates, 1,12,603 (46.93 per cent) from males and three from transgender candidates. A total of 512 candidates have applied under the orphan quota (221 females, 291 males), while 7,243 have applied under the single girl child quota. One candidate has submitted the maximum possible 1,414 preferences, while the average number stands at 83.

The top five most-preferred programmes are B.Com (Honours): 19,90,966, B.Com: 15,26,403, BA (Honours) English: 12,23,388, BA (Honours) Political Science: 9,96,868 and BA (Honours) History: 7,72,029.

Among the colleges, the SRCC has received the highest number of first preferences at 38,795, followed by the Hindu College (31,901), the Hansraj College (15,902), the St Stephen's College (12,413) and the Miranda House (11,403).

Stream-wise, 58.89 per cent of the candidates have opted for humanities-based programmes, 20.89 per cent for commerce and 20.22 per cent for science-based courses. The top three BA combinations are BA (History plus Political Science) with 7,60,233 preferences, BA (Economics plus Political Science) with 3,88,407 preferences and BA (English plus Economics) with 3,49,367 preferences.

Simulated ranks based on the preferences submitted till July 14 will be released on the candidates' dashboards at 5 pm on Tuesday. Students will be allowed to edit their preferences until 11:59 pm on Wednesday (July 16) and only the saved preferences will be used for allocation.

The first list of CSAS seat allocations will be declared at 5 pm on Saturday (July 19).

Meanwhile, trials for Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) under the supernumerary quota will begin on Friday (July 18), while sports quota trials are expected to start from July 25. The candidates have been advised to check the respective department or college websites for complete schedules.

Allocations under performance-based, ECA, sports and children or ward of armed personnel quotas will begin from the third round of seat allocation.

