Vayah Vikas seminar to focus on inclusive environment for senior citizens’

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PT) Vayah Vikas, a leading organisation focused on senior citizens' welfare, aims to spark important discussions about creating a more inclusive environment for elderly people with its maiden seminar in the Delhi-NCR region.

The one-day seminar, titled ''Towards an Inclusive Senior Ecosystem'', will take place at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre on Wednesday and feature a keynote address by Amit Yadav, secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

''India's ageing population is projected to cross 300 million by 2050, yet seniors face systemic challenges: limited tailored services, fragmented wellness support, and a lack of community spaces. This seminar will convene policymakers, corporates, NGOs, and thought leaders to co-create solutions and turn ageing into an opportunity,'' said the organisers in a statement.

It will also feature insightful panel discussions on various topics focusing on senior citizens' including 'building synergies across sectors' and 'understanding the post-retirement landscape'.

The event includes a special address by Mathew Cherian, CEO of HelpAge India, on the topic 'The current ecosystem landscape in India.' In addition to the seminar, the Bengaluru-based NGO plans to undertake several initiatives, including setting up new learning hubs and senior experience centres, and partnering with local organisations to enhance mental wellness and creative engagement programs.

