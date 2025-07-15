Left Menu

Meerut Schools Temporarily Closed for Kanwar Yatra

All educational institutions in Meerut will remain closed until July 23 due to the kanwar yatra. The order, issued by District Magistrate VK Singh, includes schools and colleges across various educational boards and types. Institutions defying this order may face strict actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:50 IST
Meerut Schools Temporarily Closed for Kanwar Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The District Magistrate of Meerut, VK Singh, has mandated the closure of all educational institutions across the city until July 23 due to the kanwar yatra festivities. This directive applies to a wide range of schools and colleges, from primary to technical institutions, irrespective of their board affiliations.

The kanwar yatra, a significant religious event that started on July 11, will conclude on the occasion of Shivratri on July 23. The administration's decision aims to ensure safety and maintain order during this period of increased local activity.

It has been clearly stated that any educational institution that chooses to remain open in defiance of the closure order will be subjected to strict disciplinary action, underscoring the administration's commitment to enforcing the directive effectively.

