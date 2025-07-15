Meerut Schools Temporarily Closed for Kanwar Yatra

The District Magistrate of Meerut, VK Singh, has mandated the closure of all educational institutions across the city until July 23 due to the kanwar yatra festivities. This directive applies to a wide range of schools and colleges, from primary to technical institutions, irrespective of their board affiliations.

The kanwar yatra, a significant religious event that started on July 11, will conclude on the occasion of Shivratri on July 23. The administration's decision aims to ensure safety and maintain order during this period of increased local activity.

It has been clearly stated that any educational institution that chooses to remain open in defiance of the closure order will be subjected to strict disciplinary action, underscoring the administration's commitment to enforcing the directive effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)