Left Menu

University Scandal: Arrest of Assistant Professor in Odisha Sparks Outcry

An assistant professor at a government university in Odisha was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old student. The professor allegedly promised marriage but later refused, leading to his suspension. This incident follows a similar tragic case in Balasore, escalating concerns about such abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambalpur | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:14 IST
University Scandal: Arrest of Assistant Professor in Odisha Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant professor from a government university in Odisha's Sambalpur was taken into custody for allegedly exploiting a 20-year-old student. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim, leading to police intervention and action.

According to the allegation, the professor had allegedly enticed the student with promises of marriage, engaging in exploitation at his official residence. Upon his refusal to fulfill this promise, the victim sought legal recourse, resulting in the professor's arrest and immediate suspension by the university.

This arrest has occurred amidst rising tensions in the region, particularly after a college student in Balasore died following an act of self-immolation over alleged inaction on a similar harassment case. The recent events have ignited widespread concern and demand for more robust protection against such abuses.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025