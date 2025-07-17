University Scandal: Arrest of Assistant Professor in Odisha Sparks Outcry

An assistant professor from a government university in Odisha's Sambalpur was taken into custody for allegedly exploiting a 20-year-old student. The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim, leading to police intervention and action.

According to the allegation, the professor had allegedly enticed the student with promises of marriage, engaging in exploitation at his official residence. Upon his refusal to fulfill this promise, the victim sought legal recourse, resulting in the professor's arrest and immediate suspension by the university.

This arrest has occurred amidst rising tensions in the region, particularly after a college student in Balasore died following an act of self-immolation over alleged inaction on a similar harassment case. The recent events have ignited widespread concern and demand for more robust protection against such abuses.