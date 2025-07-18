Tragedy at IIT Kharagpur: A Series of Student Deaths Raise Concerns

A fourth-year student in B Tech program at IIT Kharagpur, Ritam Mondal, was discovered dead in his hostel room, becoming the fourth such case at the campus this year. The authorities found Mondal hanging, and investigations have been initiated as the entire campus mourns the loss.

Mondal, a 21-year-old mechanical engineering student from Kolkata, showed no unusual signs before his untimely death, according to his peers. In the morning, when he didn't respond to knocks, the police and security entered to find him hanging. The institute has lodged an FIR and is extending full cooperation to investigators.

IIT Kharagpur expressed profound grief over the incident and highlighted a sequence of student deaths this year. In response, the institute plans to enhance mental health support, introducing a new AI-driven initiative, SETU, to proactively engage with student well-being. The community remains in shock, seeking answers and solutions.

