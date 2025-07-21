Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Kills Student in Jammu & Kashmir School
A landslide caused by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to the tragic death of a student and injuries to five others at a government school. Ehsan Ali, a five-year-old, was killed when a boulder crashed into the school's tin roof.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the tragic death of a young student and injuries to five others on Monday.
Officials reported that the incident occurred when a massive boulder rolled onto a government school's tin roof, causing serious injuries to the students inside.
The victim, identified as five-year-old Ehsan Ali, lived in the area's Kalsa Bhainch locality. The injured individuals, including four students and a teacher, were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Texas: A Community Grapples with Devastating Flash Flood
Tragedy in Texas: Flash Floods Devastate Camp and Community
Tragedy in Gaza: The Struggle of a Boy and a Broken Health System
'Sizzling Sports Updates: Injuries, Comebacks, and Rising Stars'
Tragedy Strikes Rajasthan: Roof Collapses Amid Torrential Rains