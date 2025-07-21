Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Kills Student in Jammu & Kashmir School

A devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the tragic death of a young student and injuries to five others on Monday.

Officials reported that the incident occurred when a massive boulder rolled onto a government school's tin roof, causing serious injuries to the students inside.

The victim, identified as five-year-old Ehsan Ali, lived in the area's Kalsa Bhainch locality. The injured individuals, including four students and a teacher, were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment.