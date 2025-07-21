Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Kills Student in Jammu & Kashmir School

A landslide caused by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to the tragic death of a student and injuries to five others at a government school. Ehsan Ali, a five-year-old, was killed when a boulder crashed into the school's tin roof.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Kills Student in Jammu & Kashmir School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district resulted in the tragic death of a young student and injuries to five others on Monday.

Officials reported that the incident occurred when a massive boulder rolled onto a government school's tin roof, causing serious injuries to the students inside.

The victim, identified as five-year-old Ehsan Ali, lived in the area's Kalsa Bhainch locality. The injured individuals, including four students and a teacher, were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025