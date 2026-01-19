Left Menu

Death toll from Guatemala gang attacks rises to nine police officers

The death toll from coordinated gang attacks in Guatemala has risen to nine police officers, an official ‌confirmed on Monday, following a weekend of violence that began with prison riots.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:21 IST
Death toll from Guatemala gang attacks rises to nine police officers

The death toll from coordinated gang attacks in Guatemala has risen to nine police officers, an official ‌confirmed on Monday, following a weekend of violence that began with prison riots. The conflict started on Saturday when inmates from the Barrio ⁠18 gang took 46 guards hostage at three prisons, demanding greater privileges.

The violence escalated on Sunday after security forces regained control of a prison holding the gang's leader, Aldo "El Lobo" Duppie. In ​apparent retaliation, gang members launched a series of attacks on police in and around ‍Guatemala City. Initially, seven officers and one gang member were killed in the Sunday attacks, with more than a dozen officers wounded. National police spokesman Jorge Aguilar told Reuters that an eighth officer died Sunday night ⁠and a ‌ninth, Frallan Medrano, died ⁠early Monday from injuries sustained in an ambush.

In response, President Bernardo Arevalo declared a 30-day "state of ‍siege," which expands the power of security forces and may temporarily limit some civil liberties. "The attack suffered ​by the officers was not only against them... but against the entire country," ⁠Arevalo said during a wake for the fallen officers.

The president argued the violence was orchestrated by "political-criminal mafias" attempting ⁠to spread terror ahead of key judicial appointments. El Lobo, the gang leader, is serving sentences totaling approximately 2,000 years and is married to the niece of Sandra Torres, Arevalo's ⁠main rival in the 2023 presidential election.

While streets in Guatemala City were mostly calm on ⁠Monday, police and military ‌forces were patrolling heavily. Classes across the country were canceled as a precaution. Last October, Guatemala's Congress officially classified the Barrio 18 and ⁠Mara Salvatrucha gangs as terrorist organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026