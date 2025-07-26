Delhi's CM Shri schools likely to be inaugurated in September

The Delhi government is likely to inaugurate its newly announced CM Shri Schools in September, an official said, as preparations to operationalise the institutions gather pace.

The initiative, announced earlier this year, aims to offer high-quality, future-ready education in government schools.

''The CM Shri Schools are expected to open in September. Most of the shortlisted schools are under construction,'' the official said.

Earlier, Education Minister Ashish Sood had said that the government had provisionally shortlisted 75 schools to be developed under the CM Shri model.

''These schools will start functioning soon and preparations to operationalise them are underway,'' Sood said.

The CM Shri Schools, modelled after the Centre's PM Shri Schools, will follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework 2023.

According to officials, these institutions are being developed with a focus on sustainability, operating as zero-waste and solar-powered campuses.

Each school will be equipped with AI-enabled libraries, smart classrooms featuring augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools, smartboards, biometric attendance systems and robotics laboratories to promote innovation among students.

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is also being phased out, and its affiliated schools will now be brought under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The Directorate of Education has already begun the recruitment process for teaching and leadership positions. Two separate circulars issued on June 5 and June 10 invited applications from eligible teaching staff and school leaders who have at least five years of service remaining.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had allocated Rs 100 crore for the CM Shri Schools in her budget speech earlier this year.

