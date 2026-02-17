India Soars High: Investing Over Rs 1000 Crore in H-125 Helicopter Diversity

In a notable development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's investment in the H-125 helicopter programme is projected to exceed Rs 1000 crore. This significant investment, aimed at strengthening the high-end manufacturing sector, is also expected to generate numerous job opportunities, reflecting a strategic partnership with international allies.

The joint venture, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizes the success of the Tata-Airbus facility in India. Highlighting the project's potential, Singh noted how it exemplifies a mutually beneficial relationship with friendly nations and aligns with the 'Make in India' movement.

The introduction of the H-125 helicopters, known for their reliability and versatility, underscores a shift towards increased private sector involvement and self-reliance in India's defence production. It also heralds the growth of a robust aerospace ecosystem supporting both civil and military aviation needs.

