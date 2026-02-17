Left Menu

India Soars High: Investing Over Rs 1000 Crore in H-125 Helicopter Diversity

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the investment in the H-125 helicopter programme is expected to surpass Rs 1000 crore, creating employment and embodying international collaboration in high-end manufacturing. The initiative highlights India's commitment to self-reliance and mutual partnerships in critical technology sectors under the 'Make in India' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolar | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:47 IST
India Soars High: Investing Over Rs 1000 Crore in H-125 Helicopter Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that India's investment in the H-125 helicopter programme is projected to exceed Rs 1000 crore. This significant investment, aimed at strengthening the high-end manufacturing sector, is also expected to generate numerous job opportunities, reflecting a strategic partnership with international allies.

The joint venture, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizes the success of the Tata-Airbus facility in India. Highlighting the project's potential, Singh noted how it exemplifies a mutually beneficial relationship with friendly nations and aligns with the 'Make in India' movement.

The introduction of the H-125 helicopters, known for their reliability and versatility, underscores a shift towards increased private sector involvement and self-reliance in India's defence production. It also heralds the growth of a robust aerospace ecosystem supporting both civil and military aviation needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

 Global
2
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

 India
3
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

 Egypt
4
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026