Saving Minds: How NIT Rourkela's Counselling Services are Making a Difference

The Institute Counselling Services (ICS) at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, has become a critical lifeline for students dealing with emotional and academic pressures. Official reports highlight that the initiative helped save eight lives last year through its multifaceted support system, which includes professional counsellors, psychiatrists, faculty advisers, and peer mentors.

Since its launch in 2017, ICS has been instrumental in addressing the mental health challenges of students, conducting over 2,000 sessions and serving nearly 987 individuals in the past year alone. The most common issues include academic performance, career-related anxiety, relationship struggles, and general mental well-being concerns, leading students to seek guidance.

ICS employs a structured mentorship program pairing first-year students with trained senior mentors, facilitating smoother transitions into university life. Additionally, hostel and faculty advisors play vital roles in identifying early signs of distress, ensuring a proactive approach to mental health, supported by the institute's quick response team.

