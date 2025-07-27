Delhi University's Curriculum Controversy: Faculty Voices Their Concerns

As the new academic session at Delhi University begins on August 1, faculty members have expressed concerns over unresolved syllabus issues affecting postgraduate courses and the newly implemented fourth-year undergraduate programme.

Despite proposals for these courses being approved in recent Executive Council meetings, teachers assert that many decisions were made without thorough consultation, citing political interference as a fundamental issue. Notable divergences include frustration over the perceived external pressures altering syllabi content, leading to formal dissent among educators.

Highlighting a lack of preparation for the expanded curriculum, questions arise over the university's capability to support this crucial transition. With unresolved issues surrounding infrastructure, budget, and faculty, the readiness of the varsity's academic transition remains uncertain.

