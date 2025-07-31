Reviving Hope: Ashram Schools for Tribal Katkari Children

In an initiative aimed at revitalizing ashram schools in the Palghar and Raigad districts, a new residential facility for the tribal Katkari community was inaugurated in Ramshet, Dahanu taluka, on Thursday.

This ashram school, established in a rented nursing college building belonging to the late former MLA Krishna Ghoda, currently accommodates 25 students supported by three teachers. The school also provides midday meals from a centralized kitchen, according to officials.

Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the State Tribal Review Committee, highlighted efforts to ensure quality education for Katkari children. With low literacy rates of just 10% overall and 2% among women, education is deemed essential for uplifting the community, many of whom are involved in manual labor such as brick kilns and sugarcane cutting.

