Reviving Hope: Ashram Schools for Tribal Katkari Children

The first ashram school for the tribal Katkari community launched in Dahanu to offer quality education in Palghar and Raigad districts. Operating from a former MLA's building, it serves 25 students with support from three teachers and a centralized kitchen providing midday meals. Efforts focus on uplifting literacy rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:34 IST
Reviving Hope: Ashram Schools for Tribal Katkari Children
In an initiative aimed at revitalizing ashram schools in the Palghar and Raigad districts, a new residential facility for the tribal Katkari community was inaugurated in Ramshet, Dahanu taluka, on Thursday.

This ashram school, established in a rented nursing college building belonging to the late former MLA Krishna Ghoda, currently accommodates 25 students supported by three teachers. The school also provides midday meals from a centralized kitchen, according to officials.

Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the State Tribal Review Committee, highlighted efforts to ensure quality education for Katkari children. With low literacy rates of just 10% overall and 2% among women, education is deemed essential for uplifting the community, many of whom are involved in manual labor such as brick kilns and sugarcane cutting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

