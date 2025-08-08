Delhi University Implements Stringent Anti-Defacement Rules for DUSU Polls

The University of Delhi has rolled out a series of stringent guidelines for the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. These measures include a hefty bond requirement and a ban on posters and loudspeakers, focusing on curbing campus defacement during election periods.

The guidelines emerge a year after court intervention over defacement issues during past elections. However, the bond requirement has stirred controversy, with critics arguing it might hinder participation among students from less privileged backgrounds.

Under the new rules, penalties for non-compliance include fines and possible disqualification. The university is also launching initiatives like an anti-defacement affidavit and awareness programs to educate students on maintaining campus decorum during elections.

