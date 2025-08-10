Left Menu

Tripura's College Admission Controversy: A Seat for Every Student

Tripura's Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman assures that all students passing the class 12 state board exam will receive government college admission despite recent controversies. This announcement follows student unrest at Ramthakur College over admission irregularities. With 33,000 seats available, the state accommodates over 24,000 students.

In a significant address, Tripura's Higher Education Minister, Kishor Barman, announced that every student who passed the class 12 state board examination would secure admission to a government degree college. This pledge comes amid rising tensions following student protests at Agartala's Ramthakur Degree College over admission disputes.

The controversy at Ramthakur College erupted after allegations surfaced regarding the unauthorized admission of over 100 students by a college professor, who allegedly forged the principal's signature. This has led to a professor's suspension, fueling student frustration over admission practices.

Barman emphasized that while seats in preferred colleges or courses might not be guaranteed, the state's provision of 33,000 degree college places would meet the needs of over 24,000 students who passed. Instructions have been issued to college principals to expand capacity, ensuring all eligible students can be accommodated.

