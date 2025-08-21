Left Menu

Prof. Shyamal Das: Temporary Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University

Prof. Shyamal Das, the senior-most professor at Tripura University, has been named its temporary vice-chancellor following Ganga Prasad Prasin's retirement. Appointed per the Ministry of Education's directive, he will serve for one year until a regular VC is appointed or further notice is given.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:10 IST
Prof. Shyamal Das: Temporary Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University
  • Country:
  • India

Prof. Shyamal Das, a distinguished figure at Tripura University, has stepped into the position of temporary vice-chancellor, marking a pivotal transition for the institution.

The vacancy arose after the previous vice-chancellor, Ganga Prasad Prasin, retired on August 16. The move aligns with the Ministry of Education's directive.

According to Deepak Sharma, the university registrar, Das will serve in this capacity for a year or until a permanent appointment is made, maintaining institutional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025