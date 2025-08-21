Prof. Shyamal Das: Temporary Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University
Prof. Shyamal Das, the senior-most professor at Tripura University, has been named its temporary vice-chancellor following Ganga Prasad Prasin's retirement. Appointed per the Ministry of Education's directive, he will serve for one year until a regular VC is appointed or further notice is given.
Prof. Shyamal Das, a distinguished figure at Tripura University, has stepped into the position of temporary vice-chancellor, marking a pivotal transition for the institution.
The vacancy arose after the previous vice-chancellor, Ganga Prasad Prasin, retired on August 16. The move aligns with the Ministry of Education's directive.
According to Deepak Sharma, the university registrar, Das will serve in this capacity for a year or until a permanent appointment is made, maintaining institutional stability.
