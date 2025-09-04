Left Menu

High Court Alters SC MBBS Quota Scheme Amidst Educational Quota Debate

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court ruled for the adjustment of SC MBBS students in line with the statutory 21% quota. The decision overturned a previous 70% quota and stayed a directive for fresh counselling, with the state required to submit an affidavit by next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has directed adjustments for Scheduled Caste (SC) MBBS students, adhering to the statutory 21% reservation quota, amidst ongoing debates over educational quotas.

This decision counteracts the earlier single bench judgment that approved a 70% SC quota for medical admissions in four autonomous colleges, which prompted a contentious debate over admission policies.

The court has stayed the order demanding fresh rounds of counselling and mandated the state to submit an affidavit confirming adherence to the legally required quota within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

