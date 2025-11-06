Left Menu

Tewari Challenges Panjab University Restructuring

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to oppose the central government's decision to restructure Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate. He is advocating for the complete withdrawal of the notification and for stakeholder consultations before any changes. Amid pressure, the Centre has put the implementation on hold.

Manish Tewari
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari met with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to convey his disapproval of the central government's proposed restructuring of Panjab University's Senate and Syndicate.

The prominent Congress leader urged the Vice President, who also serves as the Chancellor of Panjab University, to retract the controversial decision entirely and initiate consultations with relevant stakeholders to find a consensus-driven approach.

Following mounting pressure from political figures and student groups, the Centre has decided to suspend its previous notification on restructuring the university's governance structures. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for a complete rollback of the controversial proposal and hinted at pursuing all possible legal avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

