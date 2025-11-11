XLRI Jamshedpur Achieves Impressive Internship Placement for 2025 Batch

XLRI – Xavier School of Management concluded its Summer Internship Placement for the 2025–27 batch with considerable success, offering students from three flagship programs opportunities in top firms. The process saw participation from 583 students across Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses, garnering 584 offers from prestigious organizations, including newcomers.

The internships spanned key domains such as Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, and more, reflecting XLRI's strong industry connections and student competence. The average stipend offered was INR 1.6 lakhs per month while the highest reached INR 3.5 lakhs in the BFSI sector.

The institution's director, Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George S.J., hailed the achievement as a testament to XLRI's legacy and commitment to creating responsible business leaders. The session concluded with high praises for students, recruiting partners, faculty, and staff who contributed to the placement drive's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)