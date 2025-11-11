Left Menu

XLRI Jamshedpur Achieves Impressive Internship Placement for 2025 Batch

XLRI successfully conducted the Summer Internship Placement for its 2025-27 batch across three programs, securing 584 offers from 114 organizations, including 28 new recruiters. The process recorded an average stipend of INR 1.6 lakhs per month, with the highest at INR 3.5 lakhs per month from the BFSI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:38 IST
XLRI Jamshedpur Achieves Impressive Internship Placement for 2025 Batch
  • Country:
  • India

XLRI – Xavier School of Management concluded its Summer Internship Placement for the 2025–27 batch with considerable success, offering students from three flagship programs opportunities in top firms. The process saw participation from 583 students across Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses, garnering 584 offers from prestigious organizations, including newcomers.

The internships spanned key domains such as Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, and more, reflecting XLRI's strong industry connections and student competence. The average stipend offered was INR 1.6 lakhs per month while the highest reached INR 3.5 lakhs in the BFSI sector.

The institution's director, Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George S.J., hailed the achievement as a testament to XLRI's legacy and commitment to creating responsible business leaders. The session concluded with high praises for students, recruiting partners, faculty, and staff who contributed to the placement drive's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

Unveiling the Legacy: Hajj's Historical Journey Explored at Jeddah Forum

 Saudi Arabia
2
Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

Bihar's Voting Festival Commences: High Turnout Marks Early Hours

 India
3
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
4
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025